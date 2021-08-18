Road, parking lot striping taking place in Rocky Mountain National Park

Beginning this week, all paved roads and parking areas within Rocky Mountain National Park will be striped.

Officials said that work is expected to last three weeks and should be completed by Sept. 4, weather and resources permitting.

During the day, when striping occurs on paved roads, travelers should expect rolling delays up to 30 minutes Monday through Friday.

Most work for parking areas will be completed at night Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. When striping occurs in parking lots, those areas will be closed.

Striping work will not occur on weekends, officials added.