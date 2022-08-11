Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Winter Park

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is reporting that 38-year-old Winter Park resident Anthony Franco allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old motorcyclist at 5:06 this evening during a road rage altercation that turned violent.

According to a press release sent by the police, several motorcyclists traveling together were parked along Main Street just south of Telemark Drive in Winter Park when Franco, driving a panel truck, approached them and became involved in a verbal altercation with one of the riders.

Franco reportedly got out of his truck. When he did, his it rolled into the back of one of the motorcycles, causing it to fall to the ground. Franco then obtained a large butterfly knife from his clothing, stabbed the victim in the torso, and then unsuccessfully attempted to stab two other motorcyclists who were present, according to the release.

Police say the victim is a 52-year-old male from Castle Rock. He was transported by Grand County EMS to the East Grand Community Clinic and subsequently airlifted to a hospital in the Metro Area for a stab wound to the chest. His current condition is unknown.

Franco was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Grand County Jail, where he was booked for investigation of the following:



• First Degree Assault (Intentionally caused serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon) (Class 3 Felony)

• Attempted First Degree Assault (two counts) (Class 4 Felony) • Menacing (four counts) (Class 5 Felony)

• Careless Driving (Traffic Offense)



The release emphasizes that these charges are merely accusations based on probable cause. Formal charging will be conducted by the Grand County District Attorney’s Office. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this altercation is requested to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at (970) 722-7779.

We will update this story as it develops.