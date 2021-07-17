Road section in Fraser Experimental Forest to close for urgent repairs

Denver Water will be conducting urgent repair work on a culvert beginning as soon as Sunday and requiring the closure of a section of Forest Service Road 163 in the Fraser Experimental Forest.

The road is just west of Winter Park and Fraser, and the closure could continue for up to a week.

The degraded culvert, near the utility’s Fool Creek diversion structure, is leading to road damage that could create public safety issues, Denver Water officials said.

Travelers will be able to access Forest Service roads 159 and 160 to navigate around the closure. The work will involve excavation of a culvert 12 feet below ground as well as replacement of some or all of the existing culvert.

The closure points will be at the junction of FSR 162/163 and the junction of FSR 160/163. This will allow for the road to Mt. Nystrom trailhead to remain open.