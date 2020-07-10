Roadwork to start in Fraser on July 20

Work on County Road 8 from US Highway 40 to Wapiti Drive is scheduled to begin July 20 in Fraser.

Due to construction, a complete road closure will occur between the Fraser River Bridge and US 40. A detour for properties on the east side of the Fraser River will be set to direct traffic to County Road 804 to access US 40.

The detour will be in place for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Work on the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and US 40 is anticipated to begin in early August, and work on County Road 72 from US 40 to Johns Drive will start after that project is completed.

These roads are part of the town’s capital plan to completely rebuild failing sections of pavement.