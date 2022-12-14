Roberts appointed chair of state senate committee

Colorado Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno announced committee appointments for the 2023 General Assembly on Dec. 12, and Senator-elect Dylan Roberts will serve as the chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the local government and housing and judiciary committees.

Roberts won the election for state Senate District 8, which includes Grand County, in November. The agriculture and natural resources committee he will head deals with matters relating to water, agriculture, wildlife and recreation and has legislative oversight responsibility for the state departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The local government and housing committee used to be the local government committee, but Moreno renamed it for the 2023 term to recognize the importance of affordable housing. A press release quotes Roberts as saying he supports the change and that the state legislature has made progress on housing but there is more work to do.

Roberts brings experience as a former prosecutor to the judiciary committee, which provides oversight to the state’s legal system.Grand’s representative in the state house, Rep. Julie McCluskie, will serve as speaker of the house and announced committee appointments in that chamber Dec. 12 as well.