Rocky announces complete fire ban

Due to the continued extreme fire danger, extended weather forecast and current level of fire activity in Colorado, park officials have announced a ban on all fires within Rocky Mountain National Park.

The ban will go into effect Friday and it will remain in effect until further notice.

As a result, campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park. However, petroleum fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and in designated backcountry campsites.

Stoves must be able to be turned on and off. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, or stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet.