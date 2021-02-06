Rocky begins temporary closures Feb. 15 to protect nesting raptors

Rocky Mountain National Park is initiating temporary closures in certain areas of the park to protect raptor nesting sites.

Due to high nesting activity last year, closures will begin earlier than normal on Feb. 15 instead of March 1. The closures are expected to continue through July 31, though that could be reduced or extended depending on nesting activity.

The same cliffs that are critical for raptors also appeal to climbers. The cooperation of climbing organizations and individuals is essential to the successful nesting of raptors in the park, Rocky officials said.

A new closure is being implemented in the Loch Vale area including Cathedral Wall. The areas above the Loch Vale-Sky Pond trail are closed off to trail travel.

In the Lumpy Ridge area, closures include Checkerboard Rock, Lightning Rock, Batman Rock, Batman Pinnacle, Sundance, Thunder Buttress, The Parsh, The Book and Twin Owls, Rock One.

These closures include the named formations but also include all climbing routes, outcroppings, cliffs, faces, ascent and descent routes and climber access trails to those formations.

Check the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/area_closures.htm for updated information on raptor closures.

The National Park Service said it is committed to preserving birds of prey. If nest sites are located or territorial behaviors such as aggressive divebombing, vocalizing or birds fleeing nest sites due to human disturbance are observed, people are asked to report the general location to ROMO_Information@nps.gov.