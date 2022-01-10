Rocky brings back ranger-led snowshoe tours

Rocky Mountain National Park will offer ranger-led snowshoe tours on Saturdays starting Jan. 22 on the west side of the park.

The tours are two hours and open to snowshoers of all experience levels, ages 8 and older. There is no extra fee to participate beyond the park pass.

On the west side, tours will be at 1 p.m. Saturdays and require a ticket, which can be picked up at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center on the day of the tours. Snowshoes are available for the guided tour.

On the east side, tours are at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and reservations are required, which can be made up to seven days in advance by calling 970-586-1223. Snowshoes are not provided.

Walks are weather dependent and fill quickly on sunny days, according to the park.

For more information, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm .