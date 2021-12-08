Rocky closes Fall River Entrance due to law enforcement investigation
Rocky Mountain National Park has closed an eastern section of the park due to a law enforcement incident and investigation.
Officials notified the public just before 11 a.m. Wednesday that the park is closed from outside the Fall River Entrance on US Highway 34 to Deer Ridge Junction.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
