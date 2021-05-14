Rocky closes North Inlet Trail
Rocky Mountain National Park has updated a number of closures due to the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.
The main change on the west side of the park is the closure of North Inlet Trail. The trail was open this winter to Cascade Falls, but is now closed at the trailhead due to rock fall and potential additional hazards from snowmelt.
A number of trails on the eastern side of the park have reopened. The best source of information for current trail closures at Rocky is available at http://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm.
Users are reminded to respect all trail closures for their own safety.
