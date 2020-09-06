Rocky closes Old Fall River Road due to rapid spread of Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire is easily visible Saturday from a pullout on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Increased activity with the Cameron Peak Fire has led Rocky Mountain National Park to close Old Fall River Road.

The closure was enacted late Saturday night and came after extreme fire activity throughout the day. Many people driving through the park stopped to watch the fire from Trail Ridge Road, where they could see a large plume of smoke and flames.

As of Sunday morning, the Cameron Peak Fire had grown to 34,289 acres with 6% containment. Favorable weather is in the forecast for Tuesday, but a Red Flag Warning remains in effect today and Monday.

Additionally, the trailhead at Chapin Pass at Rocky Mountain National Park has been closed due to the fire. While the trailhead and Old Fall River Road will remain closed for now, Trail Ridge Road is still open.

Fire managers have also ordered voluntary evacuations for Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and the west side of the Manhattan Road from County Road 74E down to Highway 14.

Because Red Flag Warnings are in place through Monday, changing conditions could bring additional closures at Rocky.