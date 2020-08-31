Rocky extends closure times during elk rut season
Citing a larger number of visitors approaching the animals, Rocky Mountain National Park has lengthened its annual closures for elk rut season.
Peaking from from mid-September to mid-October, the elk rut season is one of the more popular times at the park as bull elk call out and fight to mate with cows.
Beginning Sept. 1, Rocky will put annual closures in place for travel on foot or horse off established roadways or designated trails from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., according to park officials. In previous years, these closures were until 7 a.m.
The extended closure time has been attributed to a significant increase in visitors approaching elk over the last two years when the morning meadow closures lifted.
These closures will continue through Oct. 31 and are effective in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow.
Fishing in the Fall River, Thompson River or Colorado River within the posted areas remain the same as previous years.
Park officials said the purpose of the closures is to prevent disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating period and to enhance visitor elk viewing opportunities. Officials also warned that elk calling and the use of spotlights or vehicle headlights for spotting wildlife is prohibited in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User