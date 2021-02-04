 Rocky implements federal mask requirement | SkyHiNews.com
Rocky implements federal mask requirement

Sky-Hi News staff report

Rocky Mountain National Park is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors in line with President Joe Biden’s executive order.

Face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities. They are also required on all park service lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, parking lots, pull-offs and overlooks.

The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the park.

