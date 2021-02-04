Rocky implements federal mask requirement
Rocky Mountain National Park is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors in line with President Joe Biden’s executive order.
Face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities. They are also required on all park service lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, parking lots, pull-offs and overlooks.
The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the park.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rocky implements federal mask requirement
Rocky Mountain National Park is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors in line with President Joe Biden’s executive order.