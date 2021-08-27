Rocky Mountain Conservancy seeks funds for new Search and Rescue vehicle

The Rocky Mountain Conservancy is seeking support to fund a new Search and Rescue vehicle for the Rocky Mountain National Park SAR Team.

The team currently uses an aging ambulance as its primary vehicle, according to the group. Built in 1993, the former ambulance has more than 120,000 miles on it and has become less reliable over its lifespan.

On average, Rocky’s Search and Rescue Team responds to 160-175 incidents each year — the third highest compared to other national parks. These incidents include a full range of rescues, from broken ankles and heat exhaustion to technical rope rescues and swift-water recoveries, and even large-scale multi-day searches. Some rescues also involve helicopter extractions that require a reliable support vehicle to make the rescue possible.

The Conservancy is seeking support to provide the SAR Team with a new 4×4 mobile command vehicle for critical life-saving emergencies, and for managing complex rescue operations within the park. The Conservancy’s fundraising goal for the project is $75,000 which would cover the cost of the base vehicle, conversion build, outfitting and markings.

Anyone who would like more information on the project is asked to contact the Conservancy’s Philanthropy Director, Michael Allen, at 720-845-5690. For more or to donate, go to http://www.RMConservancy.org .