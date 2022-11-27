Rocky Mountain National Park asks for input on day use visitor access strategy

A 44% increase in visitation at Rocky Mountain National Park since 2012 has caused issues for park management. To help conserve resources and protect the park, park staff have asked for input from the public , those who have visited recently, and even those who stopped visiting because of growing crowds, about managing day use visitation.

A park news release said that increased usage has negatively affected natural and cultural resources and the quality of the visitor experience while increasing visitor and staff safety concerns and the strain on the park’s facilities and ability to operate. Rock Mountain National Park staff hope to counteract all those trends with its Day Use Visitor Access Strategy.

Rocky will host an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Estes Park Museum (200 4th St.) to give the community an opportunity to drop in and talk to National Park Service staff. A virtual public meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 will provide more information about the access strategy project. Those who are interested in the webinar can register for it on the park’s website, NPS.gov/romo.

Community members may also submit public comments from Dec. 12 to Feb. 1, 2023, at NPS.gov .