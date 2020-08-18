Rocky Mountain National Park closes some NW sections for Cameron Peak Fire

With the Cameron Peak Fire about four miles from the park’s boundary, Rocky Mountain National Park is implementing temporary closures in the more remote northwest area of the park.

The closures include wilderness campsites, cross country zones and trail systems in the northwest section of the park, though all park roads remain open.

If the Cameron Peak Fire moves into Rocky Mountain National Park, fire managers’ objective will continue to be full suppression of the fire.

Included in the closure is the Mummy Pass Trail, Commanche Peak Trail, Mirror Lake Trail, Poudre River Trail, Crater Trail, Colorado River Trail, Red Mountain Trail, Grand Ditch Access, Skeleton Gulch Trail, Thunder Pass Trail, Little Yellowstone Trail and Holzwarth Historic Site access beyond the historic site.

Closed cross country travel zones include Cascade Creek, Cache La Poudre, South Cache La Poudre, Hague Creek and Mosquito Creek. Twenty wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area.

A complete fire ban has been in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park since Friday.

For more info, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s information office at 970-586-1206. The park’s recorded fire line is 970-586-1381.