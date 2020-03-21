Rocky Mountain National Park closes to all visitors

Rocky Mountain National Park announced that no access would be permitted to the park as of 7 p.m. Friday.

The park will be closed to all visitors until further notice at the request of the local health department due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Park officials encouraged visitors to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore Rocky Mountain National Park. Go to http://www.nps.gov/romo to learn about park resources and stories through multimedia presentations.

Officials will notify the public when the park resumes full operations.