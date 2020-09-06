Rocky Mountain National Park closes Trail Ridge Road, other areas for Cameron Peak Fire

People watch the Cameron Peak Fire from Trail Ridge Road as the sun sets on Saturday at Rocky Mountain National Park. The park closed part of the route on Sunday due to the fire.

The Cameron Peak Fire moved south into a remote portion of Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, and the park closed Trail Ridge Road at 3 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, a large smoke column could be seen for miles, as the fire made runs along Highway 14 on Green Ridge, east along the Crown Point Road corridor and south into the northern part of the park.

Running from Estes Park to Grand Lake, Trail Ridge Road connects the eastern and western sides of Rocky Mountain National Park.

It is the highest continuously paved road in the United States. The route climbs to 12,183 feet and is traveled by millions of people every year. The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times at the park.

In closing the road, park officials cited Red Flag Warnings, hot and dry weather conditions and active fire behavior as their primary reasons. The fire, which has burned over 34,289 acres, is also creating heavy smoke on the road and low visibility.

Closures on Trail Ridge Road will be at Forest Canyon Overlook, which is about 17 miles from the east entrances, and Colorado River Trailhead, about 10 miles from the west entrance.

A popular high mountain dirt road, Old Fall River Road, closed Saturday night and will remain so until further notice.

Additional trail closures include The Chapin Pass Trail off of Old Fall River Road, The North Fork Trail, The North Boundary Trail, and The Stormy Peaks Trail in the northeast area of the park and 16 additional wilderness campsites in these areas.

Because Red Flag Warnings are in place through Monday, changing conditions could bring additional closures.