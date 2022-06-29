Rocky Mountain National Park experiences significant rockslide

An image from Google Earth shows the area of the June 28 rockslide on Hallet Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Courtesy photo/Rocky Mountain National Park and Google Earth

Several outcrops fell in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Rocky Mountain National Park around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, according to park Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson and the park’s Facebook . The rocks slid off the south shoulder of Hallett Peak.

The park encourages visitors to be careful on rocky and potentially unstable terrain. On Facebook, RMNP wrote that the slope will take time to stabilize, and more rocks could fall at any time, emphasizing that visitors’ safety is their own responsibility.

Patterson wrote in a press release that RMNP will post more information and pictures on their Facebook throughout the day.