Rocky Mountain National Park looking for horseback ride provider

Rocky Mountain National Park announced a Prospectus Release looking for a business to provide seasonal guided horseback rides from late May to the end of September in the park. The park expects the contracts to begin January 1, 2024, and last for 10 years.

The prospectus consists of 14 contracts, and the park has designated the existing concessioners as preferred offerers for 11 of them . Preferred offerers get the opportunity to match an offer if the park chooses another business as the best offer.

A news release from the national park stated the new contracts will continue the park’s current horseback riding operations, and each contract has an allocation of trails and limits on the number of horses.

Interested parties can find more information on NPS.gov and SAM.gov and must notify Jennifer Parker, commercial services program lead, by emailing Jennifer_Parker@Nps.Gov by 4 p.m. May 23 with an Intent of Notice to Propose.

The deadline for responsive proposals is June 27, 2023.