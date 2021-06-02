Rocky Mountain National Park plans for fuel reduction near Allenspark

Hazardous fuels reduction is expected take place in Rocky Mountain National Park adjacent to Allenspark.

Work will include removing dead trees, the lower limbs of remaining trees, ladder fuels, and dead and down logs, park officials said. Resulting woody materials will be piled on site and burned during winter when conditions allow.

Rocky officials explained that the reduction of hazardous fuels is a significant preventative tool for managing wildfire near structures and communities. The projects are done to protect life and property and enhance the safety of firefighters and their ability to manage fire within the park, officials added.

When fighting the East Troublesome Fire in 2020 and the Fern Lake Fire in 2012, officials said firefighters were able to take advantage of previous and existing prescribed fire and hazardous fuels treatment areas that provided a buffer between the fire and the town of Estes Park. Prior hazard fuels projects were instrumental in stopping the fire from jumping Bear Lake Road and Trail Ridge Road, the release said.

Property owners are encouraged to reduce fuels on private property as well to further protect homes and firefighters.