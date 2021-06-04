Rocky Mountain National Park reopens Onahu Trail following fire

Closure map of Rocky Mountain National Park as of June 3.



Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened Onahu Trail after closing it due to the East Troublesome Fire.

On Friday, park officials announced an update on trail status. Along with the reopening of Onahu Trail on the west side of the park, the Continental Divide Connector Trail to the inholder road has reopened.

On the east side of the park, the Cub Lake Loop Trail between the Cub Lake Trailhead and the Fern Lake Trailhead is open. However, the Fern Lake Trail, past the Pool, remains closed, and the trail junction above Cub Lake to Mount Wuh and Steep Mountain remains closed.

The best source of information for closures is on the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm , which includes an interactive map as well as a PDF map of the areas that are open and closed.