Rocky Mountain National Park says flooding subsided, most closures lifted

A view from the Holzwarth Historic Site showing high water from the Colorado River has receded back into the river bed of the Colorado River.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson Jamie Richards, as of late afternoon on Wednesday, June 15, multiple closures have been lifted after flooding on the Colorado River and Tonahutu Creek impacted areas on the west side of the park.

The closures now lifted include the access road to the North Inlet Trail, the access road for Bowen Gulch and the Holzwarth Historic Site at the access bridge.

The Colorado River Trail north of the Red Mountain/Colorado River Trail junction remains closed. There is no anticipated time on when this closure will be lifted. Park rangers continue to monitor conditions in the area.