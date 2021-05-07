Rocky Mountain National Park seeks input on visitation strategy

Rocky Mountain National Park is seeking the public’s input on the park’s long-range strategy to manage visitor use.

Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced a 44% increase in visitation since 2012. Officials explained that the goal of this process is to identify strategies that will help protect park resources, offer high quality visitor experiences, enhance visitor and staff safety, and coincide with the park’s operational capacity.

Public comments will be open May 21 through July 19.

The park is hosting two virtual public meetings regarding this strategy from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 20 and 2-3:30 p.m. on May 25. The content is the same for both meetings, so participants only need to attend one. Each webinar will begin with a presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

For the May 20 webinar, register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3810578962321936142 . Register for the May 25 webinar at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2324908955266371342 .

Recordings of the meetings will be posted at parkplanning.nps.gov/ROMO_Duvas .

Comments can be submitted online beginning May 21 by visiting parkplanning.nps.gov/ROMO_Duvas . Click on “Open for Comment” on the left side of page to submit a comment.

Comments can also be mailed to Superintendent, Rocky Mountain National Park, 1000 US Highway 36, Estes Park, CO, 80517.

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in a comment, be aware that the entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time.