Rocky Mountain National Park to host informative webinar

Rocky Mountain National Park and Rocky Mountain Conservancy are co-hosting a virtual “Science Behind the Scenery” webinar series.

Instead of their usual Biennial Research Conference, the series will take place from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays on Feb. 15 through March 15 and will be available online via GoToWebinar.

Free online registration is currently open to the public.

Each Webinar will consist of a researcher presenting for 15 minutes about one resource topic followed by a question and answer session during which audience members can engage with presenters. A Rocky Mountain National Park representative will also be available to discuss applications of the research.

Some topics of discussion will include visitor use management, species conservation, riparian ecosystem restoration, and fire and forests.

To sign up for the webinar series and for more information including a more detailed program schedule and information about past research conferences, visit https://www.nps.gov/rlc/continentaldivide/research-conference.htm .