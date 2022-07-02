Rocky Mountain National Park to host meeting on rebuilding after East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire heading toward Rocky Mountain National Park.

Jon Geeslin / Courtesy Photo

Rocky Mountain National Park is seeking public input on a proposal to construct new housing on the west side of the park to replace employee housing that was lost in the East Troublesome Fire.

The National Park Service is proposing to construct a new housing complex for park employees inside the park. This proposed complex would be located near the existing park housing area on the west side of the park. The new complex would consist of two dormitories, 10 residential units, three recreational vehicle sites, and a residential support facility that would include laundry, showers and a communal kitchen.

The park service would also construct new utilities, replace a water well and associated infrastructure at the existing park housing area, and remove or abandon old utilities infrastructure that was destroyed at the former housing area across from the Green Mountain Trailhead.

On October 21, 2020, the East Troublesome Fire made an 18 mile and over 150 square mile run in Grand County. Rocky Mountain National Park lost numerous structures, including 18 historic buildings at the former Green Mountain-Onahu seasonal housing area, three RV sites and all associated utilities. The East Troublesome Fire was the largest fire in Rocky Mountain National Park’s 107-year history. It burned over 32 square miles within the park.

This proposed project is considered critical for recruiting and retaining seasonal staff to work on the west side of the park. These employees work mid-April through mid-October. Seasonal staff provide essential visitor services and carry out essential park operations. These positions include rangers, park guides, fee and campground staff, trail crew members, buildings and utilities staff, and custodians.

The proposal can be found at NPS.gov/romo/getinvolved for further information.

Members of the public are invited to join a virtual meeting from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Park staff will provide a short presentation and will be available to answer public questions. Advance registration is required.

To register, visit: SWCA.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mCkNrLxBQhaHy54yUPiXxQ

Comments on this proposed project will be accepted beginning July 1 and must be received in writing by close of the business day on July 31. Comments can be submitted at ParkPlanning.NPS.gov/reconstructCRDhousing .

Comments may also be submitted via mail to: Rocky Mountain National Park, Office of the Superintendent, 1000 U.S. Highway 36,

Estes Park, CO 80517.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or other personal identifying information in your comment, park officials say to be aware that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. Although you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, the park cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206 or visit NPS.gov/romo .