Rocky Mountain National Park to move to cashless fee collection

Starting June 1, Rocky Mountain National Park will no longer accept cash payments for entrance and permit fees. The move to electronic-only payments looks to reduce transaction times, save money and improve accountability, according to a park news release.

Visitors who can only pay in cash will be able to buy prepaid passes from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at the Beaver Meadows, Fall River or Kawuneeche visitor centers.

The news release states that entrance fee revenue helps improve the visitor experience in national parks by funding road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of exhibits and more.

A cashless system reduces the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increases the amount of fee revenue available to support projects and services and improves accountability.