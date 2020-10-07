Rocky Mountain National Park will not require timed entry permits after Oct. 12

Following a summer implementing a timed-entry system at Rocky Mountain National Park, visitors will no longer need reservations to enter starting Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national park — which saw a record year of visitors in 2019 — limited visitors for the first time ever with a timed-entry system capped at 60% of the park’s maximum capacity. Visitors were able to enter in two hour windows with the bulk of tickets being released the month before and a handful of reservations available two days before the desired date.

Rocky shut down for 67 days this spring due to the pandemic. It reopened May 27 and began requiring reservations to enter on June 4. The reservations came with a $2 fee plus the park pass. Reservations were required not only for entering the park but for outlying areas like the popular Adams Falls Trail as well.

The timed reservations were implemented daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allowed for 60% of the park’s capacity or 4,800 vehicles. Rocky saw a 25% dip in July visitors with that cap, with the extra 15% of visitors coming outside the timed entry permit window.

Reservations are still required through Monday and can be bought at recreation.gov. Visitors must still purchase entrance passes, which are $25 per vehicle, or hold an annual pass to enter the park.