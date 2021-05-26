Rocky Mountain National Park’s Trail Ridge Road to open Friday

Heavy equipment clears snow on Trail Ridge Road in this photo posted on Twitter by Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials plan to open the road Friday, weather permitting.

Courtesy RMNP

Trail Ridge Road opened up to the Continental Divide on Wednesday with park officials planning to reopen the road completely on Friday.

Rocky Mountain National Park announced the opening via Twitter. The western side of the highway is open for vehicles, bikers and people on foot up to Milner Pass on the Continental Divide. The east side is open to Rainbow Curve as far as Rock Cut.

Weather permitting, Rocky hopes to reopen the road completely just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The earliest Trail Ridge Road has ever reopened was on May 7, 2002 and the latest reopening date came on June 26, 1943.

Additional reopenings in Rocky include Coyote Valley, Inholder Road, Endovalley, Upper Beaver Meadows, Wild Basin and Twin Sisters Trailhead roads.

Fire closures remain for the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires, including the North Inlet and Fern Lake roads. For more, http://www.nps.gov/romo/ .

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, climbing to 12,183 feet. It traditionally opens on Memorial Day weekend and is traveled by millions of vehicles every summer.