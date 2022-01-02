Rocky Mountain Rep announces 2022 season





Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has an exciting lineup of shows planned this year.

Announced to bring in the New Year, the theater in Grand Lake is bringing “Jersey Boys,” “Cinderella,” “Desperate Measures” and “Beehive” to the stage this year.

Micheal Querio, artistic director for Rocky Mountain Rep, said in the announcement that “Jersey Boys” will kick off the season on June 3 for 22 performances.

“It’s a fast-moving show that dramatizes the formation, success and eventual breakup of the 1960’s rock and roll group, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” he said.

He added that audiences of all ages will enjoy “Jersey Boys,” but cautioned that the show has the most adult language the theater has ever performed.

Querio said Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will tell the classic tale updated to a modern sensibility, opening June 17 for 21 performances.

“Next, we’re going to bring you something new,” Querio said. “I’d be willing to bet there’s no one in our Rocky Mountain Rep family who has ever seen this show.”

The third show in the 2022 season is “Desperate Measures,” a new show that played Off Broadway in 2017 and 2018. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” it’s set in the Arizona territory in the late 1800s. “Desperate Measures” will open July 2 for 17 performances.

Querio said the fall show for 2022 will be “Beehive,” a musical celebrating the powerful female voices of the 1960s. It will open Sept. 2 and run weekends in September.

Tickets will go on sale in the spring at RockyMountainRep.com.