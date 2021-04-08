Rocky Mountain Rep announces shows
After delaying shows by a year, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has shared a revised season line-up.
The beloved theater based in Grand Lake was forced to cancel last year’s summer and fall shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With plans to put on the shows this year, the line-up has been altered slightly.
“The season line-up has changed and we are so excited to share it with you,” organizers said in a Facebook announcement.
“Ring of Fire” will open June 4, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starts June 18, “Little Shop of Horrors” arrives July 3 and “Million Dollar Quartet” comes September 3.
Tickets for the summer and fall season will go on sale April 28. Tickets and plans for other 2021 Rocky Mountain Rep events will be announced and go on sale soon.
For more, go to http://www.rockymountainrep.com.
