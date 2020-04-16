Rocky Mountain Rep cancels summer season

The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced that it will be cancelling its 2020 summer season.

All three summer productions, which included “Kinky Boots,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “The Music Man,” have been canceled. However, the theater still plans to produce its fall production of “Ring Of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.”

Tickets already purchased for the summer productions can be converted into a donation by emailing donations@rockymountainrep.com, credited for next season by emailing 2021credit@rockymountainrep.com or refunded by emailing refunds@rockymountainrep.com.

The theater company said it has not yet made a decision on its youth theater programs scheduled to start in July. Organizers have also not made plans to cancel or postpone its annual cabaret gala fundraiser. Theater representatives said they will communicate any other changes in the near future.

Rocky Mountain Rep still hopes to provide some sort of entertainment for the summer, and said it is brainstorming ideas.