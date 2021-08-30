Rocky Mountain Rep opens ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ this week in Grand Lake
Inspired by a Sun Records recording session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, “Million Dollar Quartet” opens Friday at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
The show runs through Oct. 2 and brings to life a legendary night with a score of hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “That’s All Right,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Who Do You Love,” “Matchbox,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.
The production is directed and staged by Jeff Duke with music direction by Michael Querio.
The cast features P. Tucker Worley as Elvis Presley, Chance Michael Wall as Carl Perkins, Will Lamb as Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam C. Jones as Johnny Cash, Taylor Crousore as Sam Phillips, Patrick Phalen IV as Fluke, Todd Hale as Brother Jay, and Paige Daigle as Dyanne.
Purchase tickets at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office along the boardwalk in Grand Lake, by calling 970-627-3421 or online at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
The following are show times for “Million Dollar Quartet” at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.
• 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9
• 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12
