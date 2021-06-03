Rocky Mountain Rep returns to stage Friday

Cara Chumbley, Rudy Foster, Jaymi Horn, Chris Mauro, Natalie Schaffer and Chance Michael Wall make up the cast for "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash," which opens tonight at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s long awaited return to audiences kicks off Friday with the opening of “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.”

The show opens 8 p.m. Friday telling the story of Johnny Cash’s remarkable life through his music. More than two dozen classic hits, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Ring of Fire,” are performed by multi-talented cast.

The cast features Cara Chumbley, Rudy Foster, Jaymi Horn, Chris Mauro, Natalie Schaffer and Chance Michael Wall.

Rocky Mountain Rep is one of the first professional theaters to reopen in Colorado — and open to an in-house audience.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, by calling 970-627-3421 or online at http://www.rockymountainrep.com .

The Rocky Mountain Rep website has additional information regarding all of the 2021 season shows: “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Million Dollar Quartet.”