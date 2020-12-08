Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre to stream holiday show
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has pivoted to stream for “Home for the Holidays” online only.
The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, featuring a medley of festive songs performed by theater alumni, including Suzanna Champion, Stephen Coakley, Maya Rowe, Tyler Symone, Neil Stratman, and Travis Taylor with Greg Paladino on piano.
The production is staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke. Streaming admission is available, and the video link will remain active until after Christmas.
For more, stop by the theater’s administrative office in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421 or buy tickets online at RockyMountainRep.com.
