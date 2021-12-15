Rocky Mountain Rep will be “Home for the Holidays”

Todd Aulwurm, Caleb Baze, Suzanna Champion, Stephanie Hansen, and Kristin O'Connell perform in this year’s “Home for the Holidays” at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

RMRT/Courtesy photos

The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre is once again presenting “Home for the Holidays.”

The annual show will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater in Grand Lake. The holiday tribute is filled with a variety of heartwarming and festive songs.

Each year, Rocky Mountain Rep welcomes back a special group of alumni to help celebrate the holidays. This year’s show will feature Todd Aulwurm, Caleb Baze, Suzanna Champion, Stephanie Hansen and Kristin O’Connel with Michael Jordan at the piano.

Staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, “Home for the Holidays” promises to be a highlight of the season. Tickets are still available and can be bought from the administrative office in Grand Lake, over the phone at 970-627-5087 or online at rockymountainrep.com.

There will also be a special visit from Santa on Sunday afternoon after the show.