Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre can seat small audience for New Year’s Eve

Grand County Public Health is allowing Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre a small group of patrons inside the theatre for a New Year’s Eve show, according to the theater.

Most of the in-person ticket holders purchased admittance in March, when season tickets went on sale, according to the theater.

“Having to watch as the season was systematically cancelled, these patrons’ patience has paid off, and they will be able to view the show from inside theatre,” the theater wrote in a news release.

The show is a welcome one at RMRT, which will have been dark for nearly a year when the performance with strict COVID protocols in place seats 50 people. The audience will be socially distanced and grouped by households.

The RMRT New Year’s Eve show also will be available via streaming. Admission is $25, available at RockyMountainRep.com. After the live-stream at 9 p.m. Dec. 31, the show will be available on-demand through Jan. 4.