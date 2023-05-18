Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre cuts ribbon on new employee housing

(From left to right) Scott Munn, Josh Dearmore, Jeff Walker, Jimmy Strickland, Michael Querio, Barbara Meyer and John Crone pose for a picture before cutting the ribbon at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre's new employee housing in Grand Lake.

Stephen Meyer/Courtesy photo

The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has employed actors from across the county and provided them a place to stay in Grand Lake for 56 years, and on May 12, the theatre opened new housing for its company.

Rocky Mountain Repertory runs three shows in the summer and one each September, and the employees live in nine cabins the theatre owns in Grand Lake.

Visit RockyMountainRep.com for tickets to their 2023 shows, including “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Something Rotten!” and “Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.”