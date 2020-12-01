Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has tickets for ‘Home for the Holidays’

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre is welcoming people to join the theater in person or online for “Home for the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 13.

This holiday tribute will feature a medley of festive songs performed by a group of alumni, including Suzanna Champion, Stephen Coakley, Maya Rowe, Tyler Symone, Neil Stratman and Travis Taylor with Greg Paladino on piano.

Staged and directed each year by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, this show will have a limited number of in-person seats, so streaming is encouraged.

Both in-person and streaming admission are still available. Stop in to the administrative office in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421, or buy tickets online at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.