Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre receives nominations for ‘Jersey Boys’

"Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons" played at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in summer 2022. "Jersey Boys" received multiple nominations for the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual Henry Awards. Winners will be chosen on July 24 in Denver.

RDG PhotographyCourtesy-Photo

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has received nominations for the Colorado Theatre Guild’s annual Henry Awards, for their production of the hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”

In summer 2022, Rocky Mountain Theatre brought the East Coast to Grand Lake, with the story of four blue-collar guys who became the singing sensation, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons.

This June, the Colorado Theatre Guild recognized Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in multiple categories for “Jersey Boys.” They received a nomination for Outstanding Musical; Jeff Duke was nominated in the category Director of a Musical; Michael Querio was nominated for in the category Musical Direction; and Mitchell Lewis was nominated in the category Lead Actor in a Musical, Tier 1, for his performance.

A newcomer on the scene at the time, Lewis played Frankie Valli, who went from the streets of New Jersey to become a rock and roll sensation.

Mitchell Lewis has been nominated for the “Lead Actor in a Musical”, Tier 1, for his performance in “Jersey Boys.” RDG Photography/Courtesy Photo

The Theatre Guild’s Henry Awards will be held on July 24 at the Wolf Theatre, in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Established in 2006, the Colorado Theatre Guild’s Henry Awards honors artistic excellence by theaters around the state. Nominations are made by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics, educators and other theater lovers. Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre was considered for awards, alongside 51 Colorado companies.

Actor Mitchell Lewis is also playing the lead in Rocky Mountain Theatre’s most recent production, “Pirates of of Penzance.” RDG Photography/Courtesy Photo