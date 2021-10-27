Rocky preps for prescribed burns
With the incoming cold weather, Rocky Mountain National Park is planning to burn several slash piles across the park when appropriate.
Slash has been cut and piled over two years and is now dry enough to burn, park officials said. The piles are spread out across Rocky, including near Willow Park off Old Fall River Road, the park boundary near Allenspark, next to Lily Lake, west of Deer Mountain and by Moraine Park Campground.
Burns happen when safety factors, weather conditions, air quality and other environmental regulations align and are continually monitored. The burns are a crucial part of the park’s fire mitigation and fuels reduction work.
Park officials said previous fuel reduction work and burning helped firefighters during the East Troublesome Fire to protect Grand Lake and minimized the loss of park housing on the west side. On the east side, similar efforts saved Estes Park and kept the flames from jumping Bear Lake Road and Trail Ridge Road.
For more information, go to 970-586-1206 or visit http://www.nps.gov/romo.
