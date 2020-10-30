Rocky remains closed with more acres burned than any other time in park history

Flames move through the Kawuneechee Valley near the Coyote Valley Trailhead on Thursday in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Courtesy RMNP

There was no timetable on Friday for when Rocky Mountain National Park might reopen.

Because the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire, park officials said that they don’t know when the park will reopen. When it does, they added, only some areas will be accessible to the public, based on safety and fire activity.

“Park managers continue to assess where there is current as well as predicted fire activity and additional safety hazards such as falling trees and downed power lines,” officials said in a news release. “Park staff are plowing roads and parking lots and assessing infrastructure in outlying areas.We ask for patience as we put visitor and staff safety first.”

The fires have burned almost 29,000 acres inside the park. That is the most acres burned at the park since it was created 105 years ago.

As of Friday, the East Troublesome Fire had torched 193,774 acres and was at 32% containment while the Cameron Peak Fire had burned 208,663 acres and was 64% contained.