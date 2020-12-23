Rocky reopens more trails across park
Following a Burned Area Emergency Response evaluation of Rocky Mountain National Park, more areas have opened to the public.
Rocky Mountain National Park closed in October to the public during the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires, which burned over 30,000 acres in the park. Portions of the park have been reopening to the public since November.
The latest reopening includes the North Inlet Trail until Cascade Falls and a section of the Lower Tonahutu Trail from the Kawuneeche Visitor Center to the North Inlet Trail.
In addition, the Bierstadt Trail system reopened and is accessible from Bear Lake, the Park and Ride and the Bierstadt Trailhead, though the Mill Creek Basin remains closed.
On the east side of the park, Moraine Park Road reopened to the Fern Lake Road winter turnaround. The Upper Beaver Meadows Trail also reopened to the Moraine Park area.
For the most current information on trail openings, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm.
To support the park’s recovery efforts, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Conservatory at rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/.
