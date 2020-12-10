Rocky reopens west side trails

A view of the Kawuneeche Valley on Thursday morning from a park webcam.



After closing during the East Troublesome Fire, Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened the west side of the park from the Grand Lake entrance to the Colorado River Trailhead.

The East Troublesome Fire burned around 30,000 acres in Rocky, including a historic outpost.

Many areas in the park remain closed, including the North Inlet Trail, the Sun Valley Trail, the Harbison Picnic Area, the Green Mountain Trail and the Onahu Trail.

The Kawuneeche Visitor’s Center also remains closed until Dec. 19, though restroom facilities are available.

Open trails include Timber Lake, Colorado River, the Bowen-Baker Trail and the area north of the Coyote Valley Trailhead.

The east side of the park, which suffered less fire damage, also has trails and campgrounds available.

Park officials are asking visitors to the west side to not stop or park along US Highway 34 from the Grand Lake Entrance to the Onahu Trail, due to hazard trees along the road.

Trail Ridge Road has closed for the season.