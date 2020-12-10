Rocky reopens west side trails
After closing during the East Troublesome Fire, Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened the west side of the park from the Grand Lake entrance to the Colorado River Trailhead.
The East Troublesome Fire burned around 30,000 acres in Rocky, including a historic outpost.
Many areas in the park remain closed, including the North Inlet Trail, the Sun Valley Trail, the Harbison Picnic Area, the Green Mountain Trail and the Onahu Trail.
The Kawuneeche Visitor’s Center also remains closed until Dec. 19, though restroom facilities are available.
Open trails include Timber Lake, Colorado River, the Bowen-Baker Trail and the area north of the Coyote Valley Trailhead.
The east side of the park, which suffered less fire damage, also has trails and campgrounds available.
Park officials are asking visitors to the west side to not stop or park along US Highway 34 from the Grand Lake Entrance to the Onahu Trail, due to hazard trees along the road.
Trail Ridge Road has closed for the season.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rocky reopens west side trails
After closing during the East Troublesome Fire, Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened the west side of the park from the Grand Lake entrance to the Colorado River Trailhead.