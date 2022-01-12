Rocky reservations return in May

Rocky Mountain National Park’s timed reservation system will run from May 27 through October 10 this year.

Similarly to 2021, Rocky will have two types reservations with one for the Bear Lake Road Corridor with access to the entire park and another is for all of Rocky excluding the Bear Lake Corridor.

Bear Lake Corridor reservations run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the reservations excluding the corridor run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reservations allow guests to enter the park in two-hour time windows.

Reservations will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 2 for entrance to the park from May 27 through June 30. A second release will take place on June 1 for unbooked June dates and the month of July. The July 1 release will include reservations for August, followed by an August 1 release for September and a September 1 release for October.

In addition, 30% of permits will be available at 5 p.m. the day before. Reservations are available through recreation.gov.

This year will also have more reservations available since the park is basing them on 90% of parking capacity. Previously, Rocky based the number of reservations on 75-85% of parking capacity.

For more information, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm .