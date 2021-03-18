Rocky to hold drawing for backpack camping permits

Anyone who would like to be considered for an overnight backpacking camping permit at Rocky Mountain National Park for July through October can enter a random drawing.

Submitted names will be randomized and drawn for access to the online reservation request application. If someone’s name is drawn, they will be granted access to the reservation request application and may then submit a trip request for July through October.

This drawing submission is not a race, will be selected randomly, not in the order received, and can be done between now until 5 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the park will randomize and draw the first group of names and send those individuals an email with instructions on how to complete the reservation request application.

There is the potential for further names to be drawn. There will be no need to submit a name again for subsequent drawings as names will be drawn from the original applicants. The timing of future drawings will be based on the volume of applicants.

For more, http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm .