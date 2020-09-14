Rocky utilizes aerial search efforts for missing New York man

On Sunday and continuing into Monday, the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team is using aerial efforts to find Steve Grunwald, who went missing in the park around Aug. 28.

Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak took a search team up to the saddle between Taylor and Powell peaks, each around 13,000 foot elevation, on Sunday morning.

Crews searched along the Continental Divide, areas of Thatchtop, McHenrys and Powell Peak. Search and rescue camped overnight Sunday at Lake Powell to continue efforts early Monday.

Weather conditions are forecast to be favorable for search efforts in the area around midweek.

Another search and rescue team hiked from the Glacier Gorge Trailhead to the South Couloir route up Thatchtop.

Grunwald, 28, of Greenville, New York was last seen on Aug. 28 in Boulder. It is believed that Grunwald planned to attempt the Glacier Gorge Traverse on Aug. 29.

The Glacier Gorge Traverse is an expansive route including 11 peak summits over roughly 19 miles. It entails sections of fifth class climbing and difficult terrain.

Search efforts began on Sept. 11, but were hampered by poor weather conditions, including wind and snow, on Friday.

Grunwald is around 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with brown hair, medium length and curly.

He wears black rectangular glasses and may be wearing a brown beanie, yellow pants, a blue top layer, blue or red shoes and a green Camp climbing helmet.

Grunwald is described as an active trail runner, backpacker and climber with backcountry experience.

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Grunwald, or if you were in the upper Glacier Gorge area and/or ridge lines on surrounding peaks on Aug. 29-30, please call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009.

Information can also be shared via an online form at http://www.nps.gov/ISB or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can be submitted anonymously.