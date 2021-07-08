Rocky’s Fern Lake Road open following emergency work

The Fern Lake Road at Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened beyond the winter turnaround to all uses.

The park’s road crew closed the route this week to replace a culvert that was damaged during the East Troublesome Fire and received further damage during recent heavy rains.

For more about closures at Rocky Mountain National Park, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.