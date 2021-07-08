Rocky’s Fern Lake Road open following emergency work
news@skyhinews.com
The Fern Lake Road at Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened beyond the winter turnaround to all uses.
The park’s road crew closed the route this week to replace a culvert that was damaged during the East Troublesome Fire and received further damage during recent heavy rains.
For more about closures at Rocky Mountain National Park, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
