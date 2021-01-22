Rocky’s online campsite lottery opens March 1

Due to current public health guidance, there will not be an in-person wilderness campsite lottery for Rocky Mountain National Park this year.

Instead, wildness campsite reservation requests will only be processed online beginning 8 a.m. March 1 through March 15. During that time, the link for reservations will be found at http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wildner-camping.htm. This link will not work before that date.

Park staff will continue to assess backcountry site availability this year due to fire impacts. The burn area will reduce availability at a number of campsites.

An overnight permit is required for backcountry camping year-round at Rocky, and from May through October demand typically exceeds availability in many areas of the park’s backcountry. Permits help to provide a quality experience and minimize impacts to resources, according to park officials.