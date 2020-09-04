Rodeo Results
Flying Heels Rodeo
in Granby, Colorado
Aug. 29 Results
Junior Barrel Race — Riley Mahon, 20.034, $16; Cheyenne Kujala, 24.174; Tymber Mahon, 26.042; Levi Kujala, 30.425.
Intermediate Barrel Race — Myka Grajeda, 18.821, $80; Quinn Miller, 18.885, $48; Sego Krempin, 19.987, $32; Ashley Smith, 20.541; Jarrett Grajeda, 20.744; Violet Barr, 20.745; Foster Krempin, 20.925; Flint Krempin, 21.262; Amber Hester, 21.296; Penny Myer, 21.487; Haley Miller, 21.823; Harley Ann Baas, 23.447; Kylee Kallsen, 23.488; Kenna Wall, 24.047; Lexi Petefish, 34.333.
Senior Barrel Race — Audrey Wheatley, 19.989, $42; Talynn Schmidt, 20.28; Sage Leachman, 27.374.
Junior Pole Bending — Riley Mahon, 24.447, $16; Cheyenne Kujala, 25.953; Tymber Mahon, 31.934; Levi Kujala, 34.609.
Intermediate Pole Bending — Violet Barr, 22.404, $76; Amber Hester, 24.458, $45; Flint Krempin, 24.697, $30; Sego Krempin, 24.732; Penny Myer, 26.46; Harley Ann Baas, 26.648; Myka Grajeda, 27.734; Haley Miller, 29.645; Quinn Miller, 33.149; Jarrett Grajeda, 34.081; Foster Krempin, 34.75; Lexi Petefish, 38.936.
Senior Pole Bending — Sage Leachman, 23.933, $42; Audrey Wheatley, 24.245; Talynn Schmidt, 29.558.
PeeWee Goat Undecorating — Tymber Mahon, 10.21, $12; Levi Kujala, 12.2; Lacey Petefish, 15.13; Paisley Hester, 15.53.
Junior Goat Tail Tying — Riley Mahon, 8.7, $28; Tymber Mahon, 11.9; Cheyenne Kujala, 13.2; Eliana Petefish, 13.2.
Intermediate Goat Tying — Ashley Smith, 8.95, $91; Harley Ann Baas, 9.25, $54; Myka Grajeda, 12.25, $36; Foster Krempin, 12.58; Haley Miller, 15.45; Flint Krempin, 16.66; Lexi Petefish, 17.02; Quinn Miller, 17.94; Penny Myer, 19.13; Sego Krempin, 19.22; Riley Mahon, 23.09; Jarrett Grajeda, 27.2; Amber Hester, 28.51.
Senior Goat Tying — Sage Leachman, 11.77, $12.
Intermediate Breakaway Roping — Harley Ann Baas, 3.03, $79; Ashley Smith, 3.32, $47; Riley Mahon, 3.6, $31; Foster Krempin, 3.84.
INT Team Roping — Riley Mahon, 10.88, $112; Harley Ann Baas, 12.07, $84; Flint Krempin, 14.69, $56; Foster Krempin, 22.1, $28; Ashley Smith, 34.35; Myka Grajeda, 43.
Senior Team Roping — Sage Leachman, 15.28, $60; Sage Leachman, 35.57.
